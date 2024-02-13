Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Centurion Shafi Ullah shines in Lahore Whites victory

Centurion Shafi Ullah shines in Lahore Whites victory
Our Staff Reporter
February 13, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Centurion Shafi Ullah Khan guided Lahore Whites to a thumping 64-run triumph over Lahore Blues U16 in the first clash of Super Three Round of LRCA U16 Champi­onship here at Cricket Centre Ground on Monday. 

For his brilliant century, Shafi Ullah Khan was also named player of the match. Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali visited the ground and met both the teams and officials. He appreciated the management of Lahore Regional Cricket As­sociation especially the vision of LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed for holding such an organized and fruit­ful event, adding, “Such tour­naments are perfect platform for kids to show their abilities before commencing National U16 Tournament.”

SCORES IN BRIEF
LAHORE WHITES 231/3 in
40 overs (Shafi Ullah Khan
101*, Ali Khokhar 56, Khizer
Butt 25; Huzaifa Khan
2/18) beat LAHORE BLUES
167/5 in 36 overs (Daud
Tauqir Rana 73*, Mian Ahsan
Irtaza 34; M Usman
2/18) by 64 runs.

Our Staff Reporter

