Chaotic election can't bring about political stability, says Qureshi

The mandate of the people of Pakistan has been stolen and political stability is unlikely amid chaotic election.

The sentiment has been expressed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi who spoke to media at Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

He said the international media had declared the election rigged one.

The PTI leader added that elections were not up to the mark as even winning candidates were crying foul.

“The mandate of the people of Pakistan has been stolen and the chief justice should take notice of the rigging,” he said. He said the PTI founder had been kept in solitary confinement and people’s mandate had been stolen.

“How can Bilawal make an alliance with the PML-N? All the parties whose mandate has been stolen should be united,” he said.

The former foreign minister said his daughter was wining with a lead of 14,000 votes when the results were stopped.

“I stayed awake for four hours and the results were not coming. My daughter has Form 45 showing results of 281 polling stations with 16,555 votes, and she was winning despite the rejection of the votes,” he claimed.

“An illegitimate government will not be able to run the country. The credibility of these elections is zero per cent. Even if the government is formed, the nation will not accept it,” he concluded.