CM Naqvi opens medicine warehouse upgradation project

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the expansion and upgradation project of the state-of-the-art Medicine Warehouse at Gu­rumangat Road, Gulberg here on Monday.

During his visit, he inspected the facility and reviewed the process of storing medi­cines. He expressed his satisfaction over the meticulous attention to international stand­ards in medication storage.

Secretary Health provided a comprehen­sive briefing on the project’s expansion and upgradation, emphasising the importance of maintaining international standards in medicine storage for safe and timely distri­bution.

The CM commended the performance of Health Secretary and his team, affirming the optimal utilisation of resources for en­hancing the healthcare sector. He highlight­ed the significant results achieved through government initiatives aimed at improving the health sector.

Talking to media persons, Mohsin Naq­vi emphasised a zero-tolerance policy to­wards incidents akin to May 9, stating pre­paredness to swiftly address any such occurrences.

He encouraged individuals with com­plaints regarding the Election Commis­sion’s procedures to exercise their legal rights and seek redressal through proper channels. The chief minister stressed the importance of maintaining stability for Pa­kistan’s development and the welfare of its citizens, expressing hope for ongoing pro­gress and prosperity under the incoming administration.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored the impor­tance of bureaucratic efficiency, acknowl­edging the collective effort of his team in achieving success. He highlighted the sub­stantial cost savings anticipated through the establishment of new warehouse, em­phasising the need for robust storage facil­ities to mitigate risks such as fire incidents witnessed in various hospitals. With the new warehouse boasting 1.740m square feet of space, the province is poised to ef­fectively manage its annual procurement of medicines valued at Rs40 billion, he added.

Provincial Ministers Dr Jamal Nasir, Amir Mir, Secretary Health, Secretary Communi­cation and Works, Commissioner Lahore Di­vision, and other officials concerned were also present.

CM pays tributes to policemen

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tributes to the coura­geous policemen who had thwarted a ter­rorist attack on the Qabool Khel checkpost in Mianwali. In a statement issued on Mon­day, the CM commended the valour dis­played by the policemen, adding that the nation was proud of the brave policemen who have, once again, etched a remarkable chapter of courage and gallantry.

He hailed the police jawans as the heroes of the nation, emphasising that the nation reveres the bravery demonstrated by them. The provincial government would fully en­courage the brave policemen, he added.

CM opens new Commissioner Office

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the new of­fice of Commissioner Lahore, housed in the former naval war college building in GOR-1.

The CM inspected different sections of the refurbished building and noted that the of­fice had been relocated to an easily acces­sible location. He urged the government officials to maintain an open-door policy, fostering accessibility and transparency for the public.