Computerised system in teaching hospitals implemented

LAHORE - The Punjab health department unveiled the successful integration of advanced computerised systems in government teaching hospitals across the province. Under the progressive protocol, individuals seeking medical care at these institutions are now required to carry their identification cards, said a spokesman for the health department. The spokesperson, while underscoring the importance of compliance, emphasized its pivotal role in averting potential inconveniences for patients during their hospital visits. This strategic shift towards computerisation is a concerted effort to enhance efficiency and streamline processes within healthcare facilities. The advanced systems promise to revolutionise patient care, providing a seamless and technologically advanced environment for both healthcare professionals and those seeking medical assistance. This monumental step reaffirms Punjab's commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure and ensuring a more patient-centric experience.