Tuesday, February 13, 2024
DC directs CEO Health to prepare micro plan for polio campaign

Our Staff Reporter
February 13, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -  Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqar­nain, while addressing the district anti-polio meet­ing, directed the CEO Health to prepare a micro plan for the five-day anti-polio campaign starting on February 26 and keep the plan of the previous campaigns in view. He directed that no household, nomads and slum areas should be left out to be vaccinated through the micro-plan. 

Dr Wasim Mirza and Dr Shizaz Masood said that during the campaign from February 25 to March 1, 2024, in Sialkot district, 795,877 children under the age of 7 years, 95877 children under the age of 6 will be vaccinated. As many as 2,676 mobile, 133 fixed and 69 transit teams will be participat­ing in the campaign. Former Vice President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce Waqas Akram and Abid A Khawaja have appealed to the citizens that all the departments have to make concerted efforts to make Sialkot district polio-free.

Our Staff Reporter

