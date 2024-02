SUKKUR - Ex-Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom has felicitated the nation and institutions for conducting the General Election 2024 in a fair, free, and peaceful manner. Talking to a delega­tion at his residence on Mon­day, he said that the people were enthusiastic and had come out to cast their votes in great numbers, which shows their confidence in the electoral process. He said that the successful can­didates should now play their key role in making the state prosperous.