Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Drug app launched to ensure availability of medicines: Dr. Nadeem Jan

Drug app launched to ensure availability of medicines: Dr. Nadeem Jan
Web Desk
10:21 PM | February 13, 2024
National

The Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services Dr. Nadeem Jan on Tuesday said that a drug app had been launched to ensure availability of the medicines.
 
He said that his ministry took measures to ensure registration of sugar, blood pressure and life-saving medicines on emergency basis.
 
Expressing his views during his visit to Karachi Drug Testing Laboratory here, the Minister said that he had laid a foundation stone of large-scale reforms in the Ministry of Health Services in a short period of time.
 
Dr. Nadeem Jan said that it was his priority to keep the cost of medicines within the reach of the commonman.
 
He said that the Caretaker government would not allow the sale of substandard medicines and hoarding of the medicines.
 
The Minister said that concerted steps had been taken to make the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan ( DRAP) public friendly.
 
The facility of testing medical equipment was now available in the laboratory, he said adding that the registration and liicensing system in DRAP had been digitized.
 
He said that coordinated measures to promote merit and transparency had been ensured.
Dr. Jan said that effective measures had been taken  to ensure supply of quality medicines. He said that major reforms had been introduced  to Drap in a short period of time.
 
‘I am happy that the lab has been developed on modern lines’, he said adding that the purpose of the visit to the lab was to take stock of the function of the lab.
 
He said practical measures were ensured to eliminate fake and unregistered medicines.
He further said that complete practical measures being taken to increase exports.
 
Earlier, CEO Drap briefed the Minister about the functions of the drug testing laboratory.

