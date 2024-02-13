Tuesday, February 13, 2024
ECP halts final notifications for NA-15, NA-47, NA-48

News Desk
February 13, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan has re­strained Returning Officers from issuing final notifications of successful candidates for NA-15, NA-47, and NA-48. A four-member bench, head­ed by the Chief Election Commissioner, heard the cases.

Petitioners Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from NA-15 Mansehra, Shoaib Shaheen from NA-47, and Syed Ali Bokhari from NA-48 Islamabad have re­quested the ECP to direct concerned ROs not to issue the consolidated results of these constitu­encies until the outcome of the case.

News Desk

