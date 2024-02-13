ECP rejects allegations of rigging in general election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has outrightly rejected allegations of rigging in the general elections.

According to a statement, the commission managed to hold a peaceful and orderly elections on Feb 8 and is taking quick decision on the complaints despite difficulties.

The holding of the election was a grand operation which was completed successfully, the ECP said.

The commission mentioned its success of receiving first result at 2pm earlier than 4am in the next day in 2018.

The ECP accepted disruption in operation due to internet service disconnection.

The commission said the election results were completed in one and a half day except for some constituencies while it took three days in took three days in 2018.