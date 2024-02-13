Faisal Akram meets with delegation of Surgical Association

SIALKOT - Newly elected MPA (PP-46) of Pakistan Muslim League-N Faisal Akram, in a meeting with the delegation led by Group Leader Surgical Association Jahangir Bajwa, said that among his first priorities is the cottage industry of Sialkot including the surgical industry. The problem of related exporters and importers will be solved so that they can play their role in the economic development of the country, which will increase employment opportunities along with investment. Khalil Mughal, Ashfaq Mahe, Zeeshan Tariq and others were also present. Faisal Akram further said that it is necessary to foster democratic attitudes in the country. It is welcome to invite all the political parties of Pakistan to form the government together and serve the people, he said, adding that this will give stability to the democracy and provide relief to the people.