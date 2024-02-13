Faisal Akram meets with delegation of Surgical Association

SIALKOT - Newly elected MPA (PP-46) of Pakistan Muslim League-N Faisal Akram, in a meeting with the delegation led by Group Leader Surgical Associa­tion Jahangir Bajwa, said that among his first pri­orities is the cottage in­dustry of Sialkot includ­ing the surgical industry. The problem of related exporters and importers will be solved so that they can play their role in the economic development of the country, which will increase employment op­portunities along with in­vestment. Khalil Mughal, Ashfaq Mahe, Zeeshan Tariq and others were also present. Faisal Akram fur­ther said that it is neces­sary to foster democratic attitudes in the country. It is welcome to invite all the political parties of Paki­stan to form the govern­ment together and serve the people, he said, adding that this will give stability to the democracy and pro­vide relief to the people.