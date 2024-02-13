Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Firdous Ashiq reches out IHC to get protective bail

Firdous Ashiq reches out IHC to get protective bail
Agencies
February 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Former federal minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan ap­proached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday, seek­ing protective bail in the case registered at Sadar police station, Sialkot, for interfer­ing in the polling proceedings on February 8. Firdous Ashiq Awan named ASI Amjab Ali among the parties in the plea and requested protective bail, enabling her to approach the Sessions Court in Sialkot. It may be mentioned that ASI Amjab Ali had filed an FIR against the former federal minister on charges of mis­behaving with officials and obstruction govt functions.

Agencies

