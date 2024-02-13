First death anniversary of iconic Zia Mohyeddin being observed today

The first death anniversary of renowned actor, broadcaster and producer Zia Mohyeddin is being observed today (Tuesday).

He was born on June 20, 1931 in Faisalabad.

Zia Mohyeddin became famous for his Pakistan Television talk show 'The Zia Mohyeddin Show' in 1969.

At a young age, he got an opportunity to act in the famous film 'Lawrence of Arabia', in which he played a memorable role in 1962.

He was also known for originating the role of Dr. Aziz in the stage play of 'A Passage to India'. He studied in London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in early 50s.

In 2005, Zia Mohyeddin established the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in Karachi. He remained the head of NAPA since its inception.

He also wrote books titled ‘A Carrot is a Carrot’, ‘Theatrics and The God of My Idolatry Memories’ and ‘Reflections’.

Zia Mohyeddin remained associated with the theatre and film industry for over 67 years.

He was decorated with Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Lifetime Achievement Award for his excellent services in the field of performing arts.

He passed away on Feb 13, 2023 in Karachi.