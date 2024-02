SARGODHA - Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four ac­cused and recovered nar­cotics and weapons from their possession. The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and ar­rested Zohaib, Ramzan, Hussain and Asif and recov­ered 02 pistols of 30 bore, a gun of 12 bore and 20 liters of liquor from them. Cases have been registered against the accused.