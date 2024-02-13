Tuesday, February 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

France plans to revoke birthplace citizenship in Mayotte

This proposal risks further ramping up tensions in France following adoption of a tough new immigration law

Agencies
February 13, 2024
International, Newspaper

MAMOUDZOU  -  French authorities on Monday announced a con­troversial plan to amend the Constitution to revoke birthplace citizenship on the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, which has been struggling with social unrest and a crippling migration crisis.

France currently grants citizenship through both bloodline and birthplace, and this proposal risks further ramping up tensions in France following the adoption of a tough new immigration law.

While the left denounced the fresh plan as an­other attack on French values, some local cam­paigners in Mayotte welcomed it, and political leaders on the right and the far right quickly sug­gested it be applied across the whole of France.

The reform was announced by Interior Minis­ter Gerald Darmanin on Sunday after he arrived on the island, the country’s poorest department, following three weeks of protests there.

UN chief urges Pakistanis to resolve post-polls issues

In Mayotte’s capital Mamoudzou, several hun­dred protesters greeted Darmanin and his entou­rage with boos and shouts of “Mayotte is angry”.

Mayotte is composed of two islands that voted to stay part of France in 1973. The others in the surrounding Muslim-majority archipelago sought independence, becoming the Comoros Islands.

“We are going to take a radical decision,” Dar­manin said. “It will no longer be possible to be­come French if you are not the child of a French parent,” he said. 

The measure would reduce “the attractive­ness” of the archipelago for prospective immi­grants, he said.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1707710545.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024