Tuesday, February 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Funeral prayer of martyred ASI offered

Our Staff Reporter
February 13, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

LARKANA   -  The funeral prayer of ASI Syed Sultan Hussain Shah, who was martyred in exchange of fire between the supporters of two political parties on Sunday, was offered on Monday.

Besides DSP Headquarters Sarfraz Ahmad Pechuho, officers and personnel of law enforcement forces, a large of people from all walks of life attended the Namaz-e-Janaza. He was later laid to rest with full official honours. Wreaths were placed at his grave on behalf of Inspector General of Police Sindh, and Director General of Rangers Sindh.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1707710545.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024