Funeral prayer of martyred ASI offered

LARKANA - The funeral prayer of ASI Syed Sultan Hussain Shah, who was martyred in exchange of fire between the supporters of two political parties on Sunday, was offered on Monday.

Besides DSP Headquarters Sarfraz Ahmad Pechuho, officers and personnel of law enforcement forces, a large of people from all walks of life attended the Namaz-e-Janaza. He was later laid to rest with full official honours. Wreaths were placed at his grave on behalf of Inspector General of Police Sindh, and Director General of Rangers Sindh.