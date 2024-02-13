GIKI hosts conference on climate change, emerging trends

SWABI - The 1st International Conference on Climate Change and Emerging Trends in Civil Engineering (CCETC-2024) officially began at GIK Institute on Monday, marking an important gathering where experts from around the world gathered to talk about how we can deal with climate change in context of Civil Engineering.
The event brought together scholars, researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers who are all committed to tackling the challenges posed by climate change in civil engineering.
Shakil Durrani, the executive director of the Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), was the chief guest of the conference. Prof Dr Taha Hussain Ali, Vice Chancellor, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, and Prof Dr Atta Ullah Shah, vice chancellor, Karakoram International University were the guests of Honour.
The opening day featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops, setting the stage for important conversations and sharing of knowledge throughout the conference.
The speakers talked about how urgent it is for civil engineering to adapt to climate change, stressing the need for new and innovative solutions to protect our environment and promote sustainable development.
Shakil Durrani emphasised the importance of working together to make engineering solutions more climate friendly.
Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, the Rector of GIK, highlighted the significance of the conference in addressing climate change and its impacts on our infrastructure. He mentioned that discussions and ideas shared here will help us build infrastructure that can withstand the challenges of climate change.
Prof Dr Taha Hussain Ali in his speech emphasised the role of Civil Engineering on integration of climate resilience into our infrastructure projects, adopting nature-based solutions that enhance ecosystem services, and prioritising sustainable resource management practice. He further added that by doing so we could help safeguard natural resources and build more resilient communities and economies.
Prof Dr Atta Ullah Shah explained the advanced techniques for assessing natural hazards, modelling their impacts, and implementing risk mitigation measures.
Prof Dr Ashraf Tanoli, the Conference Organising Chair, expressed his satisfaction over the active participation and enthusiasm of attendees on the first day of the conference. He mentioned how inspiring it was to see everyone sharing their ideas and experiences, showing the collective dedication of the civil engineering community to tackle climate change. Throughout the day, participants had the chance to connect with others, learn from experts, and explore new technologies and solutions.
The conference also provided a platform for young researchers and students to showcase their work and learn from experienced professionals, encouraging collaboration and mentorship within the industry.