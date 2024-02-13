Tuesday, February 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

GIKI hosts conference on climate change, emerging trends

Muqaddam Khan
February 13, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

SWABI  -  The 1st International Conference on Climate Change and Emerging Trends in Civil Engineer­ing (CCETC-2024) offi­cially began at GIK Insti­tute on Monday, marking an important gather­ing where experts from around the world gath­ered to talk about how we can deal with climate change in context of Civil Engineering.

The event brought to­gether scholars, re­searchers, industry lead­ers, and policymakers who are all committed to tackling the challenges posed by climate change in civil engineering.

Shakil Durrani, the ex­ecutive director of the Society for the Pro­motion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), was the chief guest of the conference. Prof Dr Taha Hussain Ali, Vice Chan­cellor, Mehran University of Engineering and Tech­nology, Jamshoro, and Prof Dr Atta Ullah Shah, vice chancellor, Karako­ram International Uni­versity were the guests of Honour.

3 money launderers held, Rs25.6m recovered

The opening day fea­tured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops, setting the stage for important con­versations and sharing of knowledge throughout the conference.

The speakers talked about how urgent it is for civil engineering to adapt to climate change, stress­ing the need for new and innovative solutions to protect our environment and promote sustainable development.

Shakil Durrani empha­sised the importance of working together to make engineering solutions more climate friendly.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, the Rector of GIK, highlighted the signifi­cance of the conference in addressing climate change and its impacts on our infrastructure. He mentioned that discus­sions and ideas shared here will help us build infrastructure that can withstand the challenges of climate change.

Prof Dr Taha Hussain Ali in his speech empha­sised the role of Civil En­gineering on integra­tion of climate resilience into our infrastructure projects, adopting na­ture-based solutions that enhance ecosystem services, and prioritis­ing sustainable resource management practice. He further added that by doing so we could help safeguard natural re­sources and build more resilient communities and economies.

Parents urged to ensure administration of polio drops to kids

Prof Dr Atta Ullah Shah explained the advanced techniques for assessing natural hazards, model­ling their impacts, and implementing risk miti­gation measures.

Prof Dr Ashraf Tano­li, the Conference Organ­ising Chair, expressed his satisfaction over the ac­tive participation and en­thusiasm of attendees on the first day of the confer­ence. He mentioned how inspiring it was to see everyone sharing their ideas and experiences, showing the collective dedication of the civil en­gineering community to tackle climate change. Throughout the day, par­ticipants had the chance to connect with others, learn from experts, and explore new technologies and solutions.

The conference also provided a platform for young researchers and students to showcase their work and learn from experienced profes­sionals, encouraging col­laboration and mentor­ship within the industry.

CM Naqvi opens medicine warehouse upgradation project

Tags:

Muqaddam Khan

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1707710545.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024