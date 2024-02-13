GIKI hosts conference on climate change, emerging trends

SWABI - The 1st International Conference on Climate Change and Emerging Trends in Civil Engineer­ing (CCETC-2024) offi­cially began at GIK Insti­tute on Monday, marking an important gather­ing where experts from around the world gath­ered to talk about how we can deal with climate change in context of Civil Engineering.

The event brought to­gether scholars, re­searchers, industry lead­ers, and policymakers who are all committed to tackling the challenges posed by climate change in civil engineering.

Shakil Durrani, the ex­ecutive director of the Society for the Pro­motion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), was the chief guest of the conference. Prof Dr Taha Hussain Ali, Vice Chan­cellor, Mehran University of Engineering and Tech­nology, Jamshoro, and Prof Dr Atta Ullah Shah, vice chancellor, Karako­ram International Uni­versity were the guests of Honour.

The opening day fea­tured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops, setting the stage for important con­versations and sharing of knowledge throughout the conference.

The speakers talked about how urgent it is for civil engineering to adapt to climate change, stress­ing the need for new and innovative solutions to protect our environment and promote sustainable development.

Shakil Durrani empha­sised the importance of working together to make engineering solutions more climate friendly.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, the Rector of GIK, highlighted the signifi­cance of the conference in addressing climate change and its impacts on our infrastructure. He mentioned that discus­sions and ideas shared here will help us build infrastructure that can withstand the challenges of climate change.

Prof Dr Taha Hussain Ali in his speech empha­sised the role of Civil En­gineering on integra­tion of climate resilience into our infrastructure projects, adopting na­ture-based solutions that enhance ecosystem services, and prioritis­ing sustainable resource management practice. He further added that by doing so we could help safeguard natural re­sources and build more resilient communities and economies.

Prof Dr Atta Ullah Shah explained the advanced techniques for assessing natural hazards, model­ling their impacts, and implementing risk miti­gation measures.

Prof Dr Ashraf Tano­li, the Conference Organ­ising Chair, expressed his satisfaction over the ac­tive participation and en­thusiasm of attendees on the first day of the confer­ence. He mentioned how inspiring it was to see everyone sharing their ideas and experiences, showing the collective dedication of the civil en­gineering community to tackle climate change. Throughout the day, par­ticipants had the chance to connect with others, learn from experts, and explore new technologies and solutions.

The conference also provided a platform for young researchers and students to showcase their work and learn from experienced profes­sionals, encouraging col­laboration and mentor­ship within the industry.