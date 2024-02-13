Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Gunman kills three at Greek shipping company

Agencies
February 13, 2024
ATHENS  -  A man shot three people dead at the premises of a shipping company in a coastal suburb of Athens on Monday before killing himself, a Greek police source said.

The shooter broke into the build­ing in Glyfada belonging to European Product Carriers and killed two men and a woman before barricading himself inside, the source told AFP.

Greek media reported the gun­man was an Egyptian employee of the company who had been made redundant and that he was found dead in the basement with his weap­on next to him. A police source told AFP that preliminary findings point­ed to a suicide. Police earlier said officers entered the building and evacuated two women the shooter had locked in the toilets.

Agencies

