Gunman kills three at Greek shipping company

ATHENS - A man shot three people dead at the premises of a shipping company in a coastal suburb of Athens on Monday before killing himself, a Greek police source said.
The shooter broke into the building in Glyfada belonging to European Product Carriers and killed two men and a woman before barricading himself inside, the source told AFP.
Greek media reported the gunman was an Egyptian employee of the company who had been made redundant and that he was found dead in the basement with his weapon next to him. A police source told AFP that preliminary findings pointed to a suicide. Police earlier said officers entered the building and evacuated two women the shooter had locked in the toilets.