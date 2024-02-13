HBL PSL 9 trophy unveiled at Polo Ground

The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine's trophy, named "The Orion Trophy," was unveiled, marking the countdown to one of the most eagerly awaited cricket tournaments in the country in a ‘mismanaged opening ceremony’ held here at the Lahore Polo Club Ground, Race Course Park on Tuesday.

The event was graced by the presence of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, franchise owners, representatives from HBL, and some of the star cricketers set to light up the tournament. Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, saying, "It's a tremendous pleasure to embark on the HBL PSL 9, a testament to Pakistan cricket's enduring success story.

“The unveiling of the Orion Trophy signifies the start of a month-long cricket fiesta, celebrated for its thrilling encounters and emotional highs. Our heartfelt thanks go to HBL for their unwavering support, making the league a household name synonymous with cricketing excellence in Pakistan. I extend my best wishes to all teams competing for this prestigious award," he added.

Sharing his ambitions for the team, Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars, said: "With two championship titles under our belt, we are gearing up for an unprecedented hat-trick of victories. Our squad is stronger than ever, and we are ready to showcase our prowess, backed by the undying support of our fans. Under Shaheen Shah Afridi's leadership, we aim to clinch the Orion Trophy in Karachi."

Expressing confidence in his team's prospects, Islamabad United's owner Ali Naqvi said: "As one of the league's most successful franchises, we are eager to add another trophy to our cabinet this season. Our draft picks have been exceptional, promising an exciting season ahead for Islamabad United."

Highlighting his team's preparation, Karachi Kings’ owner Salman Iqbal said: "We are poised to deliver spectacular performances in HBL PSL 9. With a fresh coaching and leadership team, we are ready to elevate Karachi Kings' game and contribute to an exhilarating season."

Ali Khan Tareen, owner of Multan Sultans, said: “The HBL PSL also brings a wave of happiness to Pakistani people and I am sure this year will be filled with heaps of triumphs. We aim for consistent performances to bring joy to our fans and it would be great to conclude this exciting season with the glittering HBL PSL trophy being lifted by Mohammad Rizwan and Co.”

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi said: "The anticipation for this season has been building throughout the year among our dedicated fans, and we are eager to deliver in every match. I assure our supporters that Peshawar Zalmi will maintain its aggressive approach to the game. Our team is driven to make a statement on the field, and the allure of the Orion Trophy only intensifies our desire to triumph."

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said: "Despite facing challenges in the recent seasons, the time has come for the Gladiators to demonstrate their resilience and fighting spirit. The PSL 9 presents the perfect opportunity for us to prove ourselves. We are eagerly awaiting the competition against all five teams, ready to assert our strength across all four venues.