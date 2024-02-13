Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Hesco captures 250 more connections involved in power theft

Our Staff Reporter
February 13, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has captured 250 more connections involved in power theft during the drive conducted against power thieves and defaulters in the past 24 hours. 

These include 12 commercial and 237 residen­tial connections. The HESCO authorities have dis­connected all the connections and issued detection bills totaling 109,801 units to them, amounting to 3.219 million rupees.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, let­ters have been submitted to various police sta­tions for registration of cases against 214 per­sons under which 4 FIRs have been registered. The spokesperson informed that during the ongoing operation spanning 158 days, the com­pany has successfully recovered over 10,936.7 million rupees.

Our Staff Reporter

