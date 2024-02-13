ICCI, NAVTTC join hands to produce skilled manpower

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Ms Gulmina Bilal along with her team on Monday visited the Islam­abad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and discussed collaboration with the Chamber to produce skilled manpower for the local industry. She agreed with the proposal of Acting President ICCI for formation of an Advisory Council giving representation to major stakeholders and said that its modalities will be further discussed with ICCI, said a news release. NAVTCC is ready to open its Facilitation Desk in ICCI to know about the de­mand of industry for skilled manpower and pro­vide training accordingly, she added. She said that ICCI should cooperate in the placement of 20-23 trained people as interns in the industry.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Acting President, ICCI said that the role of NAVTTC is important for im­proving the industrial growth. He said that NAVTCC should form an Advisory Board representing all ma­jor industries to meet the skilled manpower needs of various industries. He said that all training programs should be developed in consultation with the stake­holders to achieve win-win results. He assured that ICCI would cooperate in promoting linkages between NAVTTC and local industry to produce need-based manpower for the industrial sector. Both the sides also discussed potential areas of cooperation for the betterment of local industry. Zafar Bakhtawari, for­mer President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Paki­stan stressed for the skilled development of women for various industries including pharmaceuticals for their economic empowerment. Mian Akram Far­id, former President ICCI said that ICCI has already worked with NAVTCC on various projects and it would like to further collaborate with it to produce skilled manpower. Ch. Muhammad Ali, Hamayun Ka­bir, Mohsin Khalid, Mian Waqas Masud and others also gave useful proposals for the skilled develop­ment of people as per needs of the business entities.