IHC takes up Bushra Bibi's plea seeking transfer from Bani Gala to Adiala Jail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up the petition of PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi to transfer her from Bani Gala ‘sub-jail’ to Adiala Jail tomorrow (Tuesday).

In the petition, the former first lady requested the court to annual the administration’s notification of January 31 declaring Bani Gala as a sub-jail.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi took a stand that she wanted to serve her sentence in Adiala Jail like other common prisoners.

Bushra Bibi requested the court to annul the notification issued by the chief commissioner office Islamabad.

Bushra Bibi was handed a 7-year imprisonment sentence in the Iddat case and a 14-year sentence in the Toshakhana case by the court.