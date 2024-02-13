IHC to hear Bushra Bibi’s plea on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up the petition of Bushra Bibi on Tuesday for hearing against declaring the Banigala House as sub-jail. Justice Miangul Hassan Au­rangzeb will hear the case as per the cause list issued by the Registrar Office. The petition­er has prayed the court to set aside the January 31 notifica­tion of Chief Commissioner Islamabad declaring the Bani­gala House as sub-jail. She adopted the stance that she wanted to serve the impris­onment sentence in jail like a common prisoner.