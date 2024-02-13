Inspiring organ generosity

A critical issue that continues to plague our nation despite global advancements in medical science – the lack of a robust or­gan donation culture in Pakistan. Recent data paints a distress­ing picture, revealing that over 150,000 lives are lost annually in our country due to organ fail­ure, with 40,000 succumbing to kidney failure and 70,000 to liv­er failure. These shocking num­bers highlight the urgent need to encourage more people to donate organs. It can save many lives.

It is disheartening to note that, unlike some other Islamic coun­tries such as Iran and Saudi Ara­bia, Pakistan has not fully em­braced organ donation. Despite the enactment of legislation in 2010 aimed at regulating organ transplantation, there exists a no­ticeable lack of enthusiasm for or­gan donation within our commu­nity. This disparity provokes us to explore the factors contributing to this reluctance and to call upon authorities to take effective steps.

The potential for organ trans­plantation to alleviate the suf­fering of those fighting with or­gan failure cannot be overstated. The current lack of concern to­wards organ donation is not only puzzling but also a matter of great concern. It raises questions about public awareness, under­standing, and perhaps miscon­ceptions surrounding the pro­cess of organ donation.

To address this issue, authori­ties must intensify efforts to pro­mote organ donation, aligning with the principles laid out in the 2010 legislation. A comprehen­sive and sustained public aware­ness campaign is crucial to elim­inate myths, educate the public about the organ donation pro­cess, and highlight the life-saving impact it can have.

Moreover, healthcare profes­sionals, religious leaders, and community influencers can play pivotal roles in shaping pub­lic opinion and driving away any misconceptions related to organ donation. Collaborative efforts involving both the public and pri­vate sectors are essential to create an environment where donating organs is viewed as a commend­able and life-affirming deed.

The success stories of organ transplant recipients, the ethical considerations in various reli­gious perspectives, and the posi­tive impact on society as a whole should be communicated effec­tively to inspire a positive shift in attitudes.

The dire need for organs in Pak­istan demands urgent attention. We must collectively work to­wards promoting a culture of or­gan donation that aligns with our values and ethical principles. The unnecessary loss of lives due to organ failure can be reduced through coordinated efforts, pub­lic awareness, and proactive mea­sures by the authorities.

ABEERA WASEEM

Lahore.