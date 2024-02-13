Int’l scholars present research papers on maternal, neonatal diseases

LARKANA - The first international conference on Emerging Trends in Basic Sciences was organised at Chandka Medical College in collaboration with SMBB Medical University and Sindh Higher Education Commission where international scholars presented research papers on maternal and neonatal diseases. The inaugural ceremony of the conference was presided over by Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Nusrat Shah and on the first day of the conference the sessions were held simultaneously in five different seminar halls, said a press release issued here on Monday. The said sessions were related to medical, dental, nursing, pharmacy, and physiotherapy. Speaking on the occasion, an expert from Japan Prof Dr Yoshiaki Takaya said that diabetes can be controlled by consuming strawberries. Prof Shahjahan Katpar said that Dentistry should also have its council just like Nursing, Pharmacy, and Engineering. Prof Dr Kamal Al- Arifin from Malaysia presented his research on spices whereas Prof Dr Hakim Ali Abro said the conference will help to find solutions to upcoming challenges. Addressing the conference, VC Prof Dr Nusrat Shah said that this is the first conference of its kind on basic sciences. She said that the conference will have a long-lasting impact in the practical field and academia. She underlined that population growth in Pakistan is big a challenge. She said that the country is currently facing infectious diseases, hereditary diseases, maternal and neonatal diseases. Prof Tarsh Mahmudino from Indonesia, Prof Izhar bin Muhammad Ismail from Malaysia, Prof Muhammad Hanif from America, Dr Yabuh Kwaka from Ghana, Dr Muhammad Owais from Canada, Dr Dilip Rohra from Saudi Arabia, President of Pakistan Nursing Council Farzana Zulfiqar, Principal of Ziauddin University Nursing College Sameera Khawaja, Director of Dow Nursing Institute Rubina Khan and other professors attended the conference.