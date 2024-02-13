Tuesday, February 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Justified complaints regarding polls to be redressed in accordance with law: Solangi

Justified complaints regarding polls to be redressed in accordance with law: Solangi
Web Desk
9:14 AM | February 13, 2024
National

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said that justified complaints regarding the polls would be redressed in accordance with the law.

Speaking in talk show of a private TV channel, he said the complaints related to the polls are being heard at the relevant forum.

To a query, he said the caretaker government, particularly the Interior Ministry, had fulfilled its responsibility by holding the biggest democratic exercise in the country in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

He said around 18,000 candidates took part in the elections, while 90,000 polling stations were set up that enabled more than 60 million persons to cast their votes.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1707787792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024