Justified complaints regarding polls to be redressed in accordance with law: Solangi

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said that justified complaints regarding the polls would be redressed in accordance with the law.

Speaking in talk show of a private TV channel, he said the complaints related to the polls are being heard at the relevant forum.

To a query, he said the caretaker government, particularly the Interior Ministry, had fulfilled its responsibility by holding the biggest democratic exercise in the country in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

He said around 18,000 candidates took part in the elections, while 90,000 polling stations were set up that enabled more than 60 million persons to cast their votes.