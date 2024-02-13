Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Karachi has immense sports talent: Dr Junaid Shah

Staff Reporter
February 13, 2024
KARACHI  -  Sindh Caretaker Sports Minister Dr Junaid Ali Shah has said that the perfor­mance of Karachi teams had proved that there was im­mense talent in Karachi. He said that the players won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, T20 and U-19 tournaments with their excellent perfor­mance, a communique said here on Monday. While speaking as a chief guest in the celebration ceremony for the wonderful victories of the Karachi region held at the local hotel, Dr Junaid Ali Shah appreciated President of Regional Cricket Associa­tion Karachi. On the occa­sion, the minister distribut­ed Rs1.5 million cash prize and shields to the players and team officials. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Test captain Shan Masood and others were also pres­ent in the ceremony.





