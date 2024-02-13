KDA DG directs to step-up uplift works

KARACHI - The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General (DG) Nav­eed Anwar reviewed the ongoing renovation work in the Civic Centre Building and the ongoing develop­ment work around the building.

On the occasion, he said that the process of renovation of Civic Cen­tre Building should be completed as soon as possible. In this regard, the relevant authorities should immedi­ately use all resources to complete the development works, said a state­ment on Monday.

KDA DG Naveed Anwar was briefed about the ongoing develop­ment works while he issued orders to Chief Engineer Tariq Rafi to com­plete the development works within the stipulated period by increasing the manpower and machinery.

He further said that a Vigilance Centre has been set up in Civic Centre Building to prevent suspicious activi­ties, whereas all departments of KDA are being monitored on daily basis.

Moreover, KDA DG directed the Electrical and Mechanical Executive Engineer that cleaning and sanita­tion should be performed on a daily basis in the Civic Centre Building, in this regard no negligence will be tolerated. The process of cut­ting unnecessary trees and planting new trees in the building is also go­ing on, which will further enhance the beauty of the building, while the non-functional fountains in the building are being re-activated.