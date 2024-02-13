KMU marks start of academic session 2024-25

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) celebrated the commencement of new academic session 2024-25 by welcoming fresh students pursuing PhD, MPhil, and BS in Microbiology during a vibrant orientation programme.
The event, characterised by an atmosphere of great enthusiasm and academic zeal, was graced by the distinguished guests, including Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, Director IBMS Associate Prof Dr Iayat Shah, Director IPS Dr Sami Siraj, and Dr Yasir Yousafzai, Director IPDM & PHRL KMU.
Assistant Prof Dr Benish Aleem, in her capacity as the Organising Secretary, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the event with dedication and enthusiasm. Beyond logistical excellence, Dr Benish Aleem as MPhil coordinator went the extra mile by imparting valuable medical education to the new students, ensuring a holistic experience for all attendees.
Associate Prof Dr Zilli Huma Director of Academic and Admission provided a comprehensive overview of the rules and regulations applicable to MPhil, PhD, and BS students. Dr Huma, adopting a holistic approach, shared invaluable insights into the academic framework, ensuring that students are thoroughly informed and adequately prepared for their academic journey at KMU.
At the event, Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, Dean Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS KMU) extended a warm welcome to the newly admitted students. She underscored the significance of character development and the cultivation of effective learning skills as crucial elements for a successful academic journey.
Prof Nazli offered insights into the ever-evolving health landscape, urging students to stay informed about advancements and play an active role in contributing to healthcare solutions. Additionally, she emphasised the paramount importance of upholding the decorum and standards of the institution.
Dr Inayat Shah, Director IBMS, elucidated the goals of moral values, emphasising curricular and co-curricular activities. He encouraged active participation in the advancement of medical knowledge, fostering a sense of responsibility towards the community.
Associate Prof Dr Haji Bahadur, Chief Proctor, and Associate Proctor KMU delivered instructions to adhere to rules and regulations, ensuring a disciplined and conducive learning environment.
Assistant Director Numan Nazir of ORIC Department KMU provided a detailed presentation on merit-based scholarships and financial income opportunities, empowering students to pursue their academic goals.
The orientation programme served as a vital platform for new MPhil, PhD, and BS Microbiology students to familiarise themselves with the academic ethos of KMU, instilling in them a sense of purpose and a commitment to community engagement.