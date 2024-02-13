KMU marks start of academic session 2024-25

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) celebrat­ed the commencement of new academic ses­sion 2024-25 by welcoming fresh students pursuing PhD, MPhil, and BS in Microbiolo­gy during a vibrant orientation programme.

The event, characterised by an atmos­phere of great enthusiasm and academ­ic zeal, was graced by the distinguished guests, including Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, Director IBMS As­sociate Prof Dr Iayat Shah, Director IPS Dr Sami Siraj, and Dr Yasir Yousafzai, Director IPDM & PHRL KMU.

Assistant Prof Dr Benish Aleem, in her ca­pacity as the Organising Secretary, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the event with dedication and enthusiasm. Beyond logisti­cal excellence, Dr Benish Aleem as MPhil co­ordinator went the extra mile by imparting valuable medical education to the new stu­dents, ensuring a holistic experience for all attendees.

Associate Prof Dr Zilli Huma Director of Academic and Admission provided a com­prehensive overview of the rules and reg­ulations applicable to MPhil, PhD, and BS students. Dr Huma, adopting a holistic ap­proach, shared invaluable insights into the academic framework, ensuring that stu­dents are thoroughly informed and ade­quately prepared for their academic jour­ney at KMU.

At the event, Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, Dean Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS KMU) extended a warm welcome to the newly admitted students. She underscored the significance of character development and the cultivation of effective learning skills as crucial elements for a successful academic journey.

Prof Nazli offered insights into the ev­er-evolving health landscape, urging stu­dents to stay informed about advancements and play an active role in contributing to healthcare solutions. Additionally, she em­phasised the paramount importance of up­holding the decorum and standards of the institution.

Dr Inayat Shah, Director IBMS, elucidat­ed the goals of moral values, emphasising curricular and co-curricular activities. He encouraged active participation in the ad­vancement of medical knowledge, fostering a sense of responsibility towards the com­munity.

Associate Prof Dr Haji Bahadur, Chief Proctor, and Associate Proctor KMU deliv­ered instructions to adhere to rules and reg­ulations, ensuring a disciplined and condu­cive learning environment.

Assistant Director Numan Nazir of ORIC Department KMU provided a detailed presentation on merit-based scholarships and financial income opportunities, em­powering students to pursue their aca­demic goals.

The orientation programme served as a vital platform for new MPhil, PhD, and BS Microbiology students to familiarise them­selves with the academic ethos of KMU, in­stilling in them a sense of purpose and a commitment to community engagement.