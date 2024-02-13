Kundi condemns firing on PPP rally in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central In­formation Secretary and former deputy speak­er of National Assem­bly Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemning the incident of firing on the PPP rally called for the arrest of the attackers at the earliest.

In a statement, he said that the tragic incident of firing on the PPP ral­ly in Dera Ismail Khan is deeply regrettable and vowed that the perpetra­tors of this cowardly act would be brought to jus­tice soon.

He said the People’s Party would be forced to protest if suspects were not arrested.

However, Faisal Karim Kundi said that both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG and the RPO had assured immediate arrest of the suspects.

During the tragic inci­dent, three friends had been martyred and five wounded in the firing, he said.