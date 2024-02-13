Kundi condemns firing on PPP rally in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary and former deputy speaker of National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemning the incident of firing on the PPP rally called for the arrest of the attackers at the earliest.
In a statement, he said that the tragic incident of firing on the PPP rally in Dera Ismail Khan is deeply regrettable and vowed that the perpetrators of this cowardly act would be brought to justice soon.
He said the People’s Party would be forced to protest if suspects were not arrested.
However, Faisal Karim Kundi said that both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG and the RPO had assured immediate arrest of the suspects.
During the tragic incident, three friends had been martyred and five wounded in the firing, he said.