Larkana DC formulates polio campaign strategy

LARKANA - Larkana Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa presided over a meeting of the District EPI and Polio Eradication Committee, here at his office on Monday.

The previous polio round was discussed in the meeting, while the strategy for the next polio round starts on February 26, was also for­mulated. While addressing the meet­ing, the DC said that polio is a crip­pling disease from which every child up to five years of age must be admin­istered OPV against polio.

All arrangements should be com­pleted for its elimination campaign so that no child is left behind to ad­minister oral polio drops during the polio campaign, he added.

He urged the officers of the health department, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to children, aged 5 years, during the anti-polio campaign, from February 26, 2024 up to March 3, 2024.

He directed the officers of the dis­trict health department to make all-out efforts to eradicate Polio from the district. The DC has given strict instructions to the officials of the health department to make the 7-day polio eradication campaign in Larka­na district, a success and said that no child should be deprived of vaccina­tions during the polio campaign.

The officials of the health depart­ment Larkana gave a briefing to the DC about the preparations made in connection with the polio campaign.

He directed the officials to ensure that children under 5 years of age are vaccinated against polio.

He also said that the polio teams must go to the areas where the rain­water is still standing; special ar­rangements should be made for this. He said that wherever there are rain/flood-affected areas, children should be given polio drops in any case.

He further said that during the campaign, police and Rangers should be deployed at the transit points and the children traveling with their par­ents in public transport vehicles or cars should be stopped and vacci­nated against polio so that no child is left behind and the target should be completed in any case.

Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa said that polio teams should be constituted at the union council and union commit­tee level and committees should be formed to monitor them. He said that the target set for polio vaccination should be completed in any case.

He said that polio is a crippling dis­ease, for which a campaign has been going on for many years. The Sindh government is paying special atten­tion to the polio campaign, he said.