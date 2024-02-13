Tuesday, February 13, 2024
LHC dismisses petitions against Maryam, Ata, Khawaja Asif

Web Desk
12:14 AM | February 13, 2024
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed petitions against the election results of 18 constituencies, including those of senior leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Ata Tarar, Khawaja Asif, Aun Chaudhry and Aleem Khan.

Justice Ali Baqir Najfi of the LHC announced the reserved judgment, directing the petitioners to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Petitions were filed against Aleem Khan (NA-117), Maryam Nawaz (NA-119), Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar (NA-126) and Ata Tarar (NA-127).

Similarly, pleas were filed against winning candidate including Aun Chaudhry (128), Khawaja Asif (NA-71), Shahid Usman (NA-80), Malik Shakir Bashir Awan (NA-87), Irfan Shafi Khokhar (PP-167).

