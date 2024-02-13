LHC seeks response from ECP on rigging complaints

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a response from the Election Commission on the petitions against the victory of several candidates in Punjab.

Those who were made to respond include Pakistan Muslim League-N chief organiser and senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Another prominent one, whose victory was challenged, is the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party leader, Abdul Aleem Khan.

The court heard the complaints against the Returning Officers on behalf of various candidates including independent candidates supported by the PTI.

As per the details, a PTI-supported independent candidate from NA 117 Lahore took a stand that Abdul Aleem Khan was defeated in Form 45 but later in Form 47 he was declared victorious.

In PP-169 Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed also challenged the success of Malik Khalid Khokhar of PML-N.

In PP-170 on the request of Umair Khan Niazi, an independent candidate from Lahore, the court sought a response.

Shahzad Farooq, an independent candidate from NA-119 Lahore, also requested to halt the election results of Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The court reserved its verdict on the admissibility of the petition.

Yasir Gilani from PP-145 also filed a petition challenging the success of PML-N candidate Samiullah.

The lawyer of the Election Commission said that the Election Commission is conducting hearings on all the petitions against the results. He informed the court that the Election Tribunal will be constituted soon.

PML-N's counsel Azam Nazir Tarar said that it is also possible that the candidates who won or lost have different data in Form 45.

The court also heard the success of Aun Chaudhry from NA-128 against PTI-backed independent candidate Salman Akram Raja. Supreme Court Bar President Shehzad Shaukat argued that independent candidate Salman Akram Raja and opponent Aun Chaudhary claim to have Form 45. The court reserved its decision on the petition.

Meanwhile, the court alos reserved its judgment on hearing the petitions filed against the election results of Khawaja Asif, Atta Tarar and some others.