Tuesday, February 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man commits suicide after killing wife, four children

Man commits suicide after killing wife, four children
Web Desk
10:08 PM | February 13, 2024
National

A man allegedly killed his four children and wife before killing self in Muzdalfa Town on Tuesday. 

Police sources said Saleem shot dead his wife, two daughters and two sons and after making a phone call on 15 also commited suicide. 

The district police officer, along with contingent of police, reached the scene after getting information. The security force cordoned off the area and shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities. 

Further investigation is under way to determine the reason behind the incident.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1707800612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024