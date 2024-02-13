Man commits suicide after killing wife, four children

A man allegedly killed his four children and wife before killing self in Muzdalfa Town on Tuesday.

Police sources said Saleem shot dead his wife, two daughters and two sons and after making a phone call on 15 also commited suicide.

The district police officer, along with contingent of police, reached the scene after getting information. The security force cordoned off the area and shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation is under way to determine the reason behind the incident.