Tuesday, February 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Marriott forecasts 2024 profit below estimates as US travel demand moderates

Marriott forecasts 2024 profit below estimates as US travel demand moderates
Agencies
10:07 PM | February 13, 2024
International

Hotel operator Marriott International (MAR.O), opens new tab forecast 2024 profit below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as travel demand in the United States normalizes from its post-pandemic peak.

The company sees a full-year profit of between $9.18 and $9.52 per share, while analysts had expected $9.69 per share, LSEG data showed.

Marriott's shares were down 0.7% in premarket trade.
Travel demand in the U.S. has been returning to normal levels after seeing a post-pandemic spike from "revenge travel", hurting travel companies.

Marriott on Tuesday reported an adjusted fourth-quarter profit of $3.57 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of $2.12 per share.
 

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1707800612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024