Medical neglect

I am writing to express my deep concern about a serious ongo­ing cancer treatment facility that has been affecting our communi­ty in recent years. It is becoming increasingly difficult for our prov­ince to cope with various circum­stances affecting people. Patients have to be taken to other parts of the country for treatment, such as Karachi, Sindh, Lahore, and oth­er cities when hospitalisation is needed. The province has been ne­glected in multiple areas. Regret­tably, the government has not tak­en any significant steps to address this alarming matter. I urgently implore the relevant authorities to have a glance at it and strive to solve it as soon as possible.

KIRANNAZ MURAD,

Karachi.