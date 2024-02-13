Medical neglect

I am writing to express my deep concern about a serious ongoing cancer treatment facility that has been affecting our community in recent years. It is becoming increasingly difficult for our province to cope with various circumstances affecting people. Patients have to be taken to other parts of the country for treatment, such as Karachi, Sindh, Lahore, and other cities when hospitalisation is needed. The province has been neglected in multiple areas. Regrettably, the government has not taken any significant steps to address this alarming matter. I urgently implore the relevant authorities to have a glance at it and strive to solve it as soon as possible.
KIRANNAZ MURAD,
Karachi.