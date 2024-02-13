Monty Python star Eric Idle working at 80 for financial reasons

LONDON - Monty Python actor Eric Idle has said he is still working at the age of 80 for financial reasons. The comedian, known as Sir Robin the-not-quite-so-brave-as-Sir- Lancelot in Monty Python And The Holy Grail, said he sold his home last year. On X, formerly Twitter, Idle added: “I don’t know why people always assume we’re loaded. Python is a disaster. “I never dreamed that at this age the income streams would tail off so disastrously.” He said the Monty Python troupe “own everything we ever made in Python” and suggested historic management issues might be to blame for his predicament. When asked if a Netflix documentary could help, using an expletive about both the film genre and the streaming giant. But he concluded: “I don’t mind not being wealthy. I prefer being funny.” Alongside Graham Chapman, Fawlty Towers star John Cleese, Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas director Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones and travel writer Sir Michael Palin, Idle founded the comedy troupe in 1969. Following the success of their sketch comedy television series, the troupe created five films between 1971 and 1983. Idle created the medieval musical Spamalot in 2004 which earned a best musical Tony after being on Broadway. However he said the show “made money 20 years ago”.