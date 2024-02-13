MWM to accept PTI founder's decision: Allama Nasir Abbas

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas welcomed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decision to form an alliance with MWM in the National Assembly.

Allama Nasir Abbas clarified, “MWM is PTI founder's own party. He can decide whatever he wanted regarding this party. We will accept it unconditionally and unanimously.”

The MWM chief said that his party had this position since the first day and they also proved by actions that they stand by faithful friends in difficult times.

He said that the alliance with PTI is based on the narrative of independence foreign policy, internal sovereignty, protection of borders, rejection of slavery by international powers, brotherly relations with Muslim countries and the constitutional rights of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Allama Nasir Abbas stated that under the leadership of the PTI founder, the entire nation would play an active role in making the beloved country a free, autonomous and distinguished state.