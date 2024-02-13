Nawaz nominates Shehbaz as PM candidate, Maryam as Punjab CM contender

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) made a significant decision on Tuesday, nominating Shehbaz Sharif as their candidate for the prime ministerial position.

According to sources, Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Organiser of the PML-N, is set to contest for the role of Punjab chief minister.

The final announcement regarding the prime ministerial candidate will be coordinated with allied parties. It's noteworthy that Nawaz Sharif has endorsed both Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for their respective roles.

In a gesture of appreciation, Shehbaz Sharif conveyed gratitude to former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for pledging their support to the PML-N.

He shared this sentiment via social media, expressing optimism about collaborating with the PPP to address the nation's political and economic challenges effectively.