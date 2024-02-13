Nayza Armwrestling Championship Season 2 advances to Grand Finale

LAHORE - The second phase of the Nayza Armwrestling Championship Season 2 concluded at Nayza Amaan Square, Gulberg, setting the stage for a grand finale on February 24 here at Nayza G1 Market Johar Town.

The grand finale will be a dou­ble elimination format, featuring top contenders from the initial rounds across various weight cat­egories. In the second phase com­petitions, emerging victorious in the -60 kg youth category were Murtaza, Sajjad, Shams, Danish, and Mian Ahmed, all securing their spots in the finale.

The -75 kg youth category saw Haider King, Abdullah Nisar, Mu­hammad Umair Iqbal, and Moosa Butt advance, showcasing their strength and skill. In the -85 kg division, Hammad Butt and Ham­za Butt earned their places in the final round, while the 85+ kg cat­egory will see Shazil Ali and Mu­zammil Khawar vying for the title.

Additionally, Usman Ghani tri­umphed in the 80+ kg senior cat­egory, adding to the roster of tal­ented athletes set to compete in the championship’s culmination. The Grand Finale of the Nayza Armwrestling Championship Sea­son 2 is poised to be a spectacular display of power, technique, and determination.