Nayza Armwrestling Championship Season 2 advances to Grand Finale

LAHORE - The second phase of the Nayza Armwrestling Championship Season 2 concluded at Nayza Amaan Square, Gulberg, setting the stage for a grand finale on February 24 here at Nayza G1 Market Johar Town.
The grand finale will be a double elimination format, featuring top contenders from the initial rounds across various weight categories. In the second phase competitions, emerging victorious in the -60 kg youth category were Murtaza, Sajjad, Shams, Danish, and Mian Ahmed, all securing their spots in the finale.
The -75 kg youth category saw Haider King, Abdullah Nisar, Muhammad Umair Iqbal, and Moosa Butt advance, showcasing their strength and skill. In the -85 kg division, Hammad Butt and Hamza Butt earned their places in the final round, while the 85+ kg category will see Shazil Ali and Muzammil Khawar vying for the title.
Additionally, Usman Ghani triumphed in the 80+ kg senior category, adding to the roster of talented athletes set to compete in the championship’s culmination. The Grand Finale of the Nayza Armwrestling Championship Season 2 is poised to be a spectacular display of power, technique, and determination.