Need to eliminate violence against women stressed

MULTAN - Chairperson National Commission on the Sta­tus of Women, Nilofar Bakhtiar stressed the need to eliminate vio­lence against women and restore their respect and integrity. Speaking at a seminar titled “Counter­ing Gender Based Vio­lence in light of Dukhtran-e-Pakistan Narrative” at BZU here on Monday she stated that addressing women’s issues is essen­tial and that if we give them their rights and re­spect, society will prog­ress. We aim to restore the dignity of women col­lectively and Mother’s Lap is the first institution. if a mother provides a good upbringing, the future is bright. The role of teach­ers is also crucial in this connection, she noted. “When I went to Balo­chistan, it saddened me to see the rate of female lit­eracy.” Ms Nilofar recalled. There are many examples of violence in our society, including physical, men­tal, and economic while 51 percent of women do not consider themselves secure, and 27 percent of women are inevitably vic­tims of violence in their lives, she maintained. BZU Director of Islamic Re­search Institute, Dr Abdul Qudoos Suhaib informed that they keep on hold­ing sessions on this topic adding that Ms Nilofar is working actively for Wom­en’s rights and creating awareness in the society.