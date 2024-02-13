Neither government nor democracy can function without PTI founder: Khosa

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Latif Khosa says neither government nor democracy can function without the PTI founder.

Speaking to media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday, Khosa said, "you cannot minus the largest political party of the country this way".

“Our polling agents were forcibly ousted from the polling stations during the counting process,” he said.

He added that the PTI wasn’t given even the playing field but people took revenge through ballot on the polling day.

According to Khosa, it is illegal and unconstitutional to call their winning candidates as ‘independent’.

“We are not independent. We clearly mentioned PTI as our party on the nomination papers but we were deprived of the election symbol,” Khosa said.

It was the only election in the history of country in which voters were searching for their candidates, he deplored.

Latif Khosa demanded immediate release of the PTI founder from jail and added that all the sentences handed down to him must be quashed.

“We are ahead with 170 seats in the National Assembly as per the initial Form-45. We demand election results based on the Form-45,” said Khosa who defeated PML-N stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique on Feb 8 polls from Lahore’s constituency.