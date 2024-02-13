Nurses play important role in care, treatment of patients: MS

HYDERABAD - Medical Superintendent (MS) of University Hospital Hyderabad /Jamshoro Munir Ahmed Sheikh on Monday said that the role of nurses in the care and treat­ment of patients in any hospital was important, they provide medicines to patients on time and other treatment is impos­sible without them. Addressing at a ceremony in honour of se­nior staff who performed du­ties during general elections, he said it was an appreciable and commendable act to diligently perform the duties under the direction of the district adminis­tration in the election.

Dr Muneer Ahmed Sheikh further said that we have ap­pointed senior and competent staff nurses on the instructions of Hyderabad Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi to perform duties at various poll­ing stations during the General Elections 2024 and the staff nurses have performed other duties including polling offi­cers and presiding officers.

It is a matter of great plea­sure that no complaint of ir­responsibility or dereliction of duty has been received from anywhere, which is commend­able, he added. Dr Muneer Ahmed Shaikh appreciated the spirit of patriotism of staff nurses in the recent general election. He said that if the staff of the hospital is ever needed for the sake of the country and for the execution of any nation­al affairs, we will accept this responsibility with grace.