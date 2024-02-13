OGDCL team topples MPCL in OGCC T20 C’ship semis

ISLAMABAD - OGDCL cricket team dominated MPCL in the OGCC T20 Champi­onship semifinal played here at ARL Ground Rawalpindi.

MPCL, batting first, set a com­petitive 184 runs, which was chased down with ease by Team OGDCL in just 16 overs. OGDCL’s batsman Nasir Mehmood played a scintillating innings of 101 runs in just 56 balls, earning the man of the match award. He remained unbeaten throughout, anchoring the chase and leading his team to victory. Amir Khan provided valuable support with a well-made 55 runs. Rehan Malik and Muhammad Bilal claimed two wickets each.

Team OGDCL clinched victory in an impressive display of grit and determination. The team’s enthusiasm and high morale bode well for even greater suc­cess in the future.