Tuesday, February 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

OGDCL team topples MPCL in OGCC T20 C’ship semis

OGDCL team topples MPCL in OGCC T20 C’ship semis
Our Staff Reporter
February 13, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  OGDCL cricket team dominated MPCL in the OGCC T20 Champi­onship semifinal played here at ARL Ground Rawalpindi. 

MPCL, batting first, set a com­petitive 184 runs, which was chased down with ease by Team OGDCL in just 16 overs. OGDCL’s batsman Nasir Mehmood played a scintillating innings of 101 runs in just 56 balls, earning the man of the match award. He remained unbeaten throughout, anchoring the chase and leading his team to victory. Amir Khan provided valuable support with a well-made 55 runs. Rehan Malik and Muhammad Bilal claimed two wickets each. 

Team OGDCL clinched victory in an impressive display of grit and determination. The team’s enthusiasm and high morale bode well for even greater suc­cess in the future.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1707710545.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024