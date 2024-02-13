Pak doctor secures 2nd position

PESHAWAR - Lecturer in Community Health Sciences at Peshawar Medical College, Dr Amir Hamza achieved second position among the 200 delegates, securing the Outstanding Diplomacy Award for his simulation representation of the Syrian Arab Republic.
The event, organised by the US-based organisation and NGO, best diplomats, took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, said a press release issued here on Monday. It featured intense competition among over 200 participants from 60 different nationalities.
The conference, recognised for bringing together top diplomats and experts worldwide, provided a platform for participants to showcase their talents with a diverse array of topics. The event proved to be an arena for intellectual discourse and diplomatic prowess.
Dr Hamza was sponsored by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a youth delegate. In the past, he attended the Best Diplomat Conferences held in Dubai, Egypt, Turkey, Thailand, and participated in four online Model United Nations (MUN) simulations. In the conference, he represented the Syrian Arab Republic through his simulation representation.