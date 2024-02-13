Parents urged to ensure administration of polio drops to kids

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Monday said that parents should ensure the administration of polio drops to their children during the anti-polio campaign from March 2 to 8, 2024.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the organization of the anti-polio cam­paign from March 2 to 8.

Preparations for the anti-polio campaign, staff training, provision of security, and review of meas­ures by the health department were discussed in the meeting. During the five-day anti-polio cam­paign in Abbottabad district, more than 235,697 children aged up to 5 years will be administered polio drops, while 212,145 children aged 6 months to 5 years will be given Vitamin A drops. For the anti-po­lio campaign, 1448 mobile teams, 42 transit teams, 105 fixed centers, and 1583 teams have been formed. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad instructed the health department to ensure all necessary measures for the successful conduct of the campaign, ensuring vaccination of all children and providing facilities to the health department, and com­plete security from the police.

The DC emphasised that all de­partments and revenue magis­trates should ensure the supervi­sion of teams and vaccination in their respective areas.