Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.” –Alan Watts

Past in Perspective
February 13, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

Alfred Wegener’s Theory of Continental Drift, proposed in the early 20th century, revolu­tionised geology by suggesting that Earth’s continents were once united in a single supercon­tinent called Pangaea, which later broke apart and drifted to their current positions. Wegener support­ed his theory with evidence like matching coastlines, geological formations, and fossil records across con­tinents. However, his proposal faced skepticism due to a lack of a plausible mechanism for continental movement. Despite initial resistance, Wegener’s in­sights laid the groundwork for the development of plate tectonics theory, ultimately transforming our understanding of Earth’s dynamic geology and its processes over millions of years.

