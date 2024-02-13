Alfred Wegener’s Theory of Continental Drift, proposed in the early 20th century, revolu­tionised geology by suggesting that Earth’s continents were once united in a single supercon­tinent called Pangaea, which later broke apart and drifted to their current positions. Wegener support­ed his theory with evidence like matching coastlines, geological formations, and fossil records across con­tinents. However, his proposal faced skepticism due to a lack of a plausible mechanism for continental movement. Despite initial resistance, Wegener’s in­sights laid the groundwork for the development of plate tectonics theory, ultimately transforming our understanding of Earth’s dynamic geology and its processes over millions of years.