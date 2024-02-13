Patel Hospital hosts cancer awareness session and walk

KARACHI - Patel Hospital recently hosted a cancer awareness session and walk to commemorate World Can­cer Day, featuring distinguished medical oncologist Dr Mehwish Roshan Shaikh and her esteemed team. The event, held on 3rd Feb­ruary 2024 at Patel Hospital Ka­rachi, aimed to raise awareness, foster dialogue, and promote cancer prevention and treatment strategies within the community. Symbolizing unity, resilience, and hope, the walk served as a poi­gnant tribute to cancer survivors, caregivers, and individuals im­pacted by the disease.