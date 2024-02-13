Patel Hospital hosts cancer awareness session and walk

KARACHI - Patel Hospital recently hosted a cancer awareness session and walk to commemorate World Cancer Day, featuring distinguished medical oncologist Dr Mehwish Roshan Shaikh and her esteemed team. The event, held on 3rd February 2024 at Patel Hospital Karachi, aimed to raise awareness, foster dialogue, and promote cancer prevention and treatment strategies within the community. Symbolizing unity, resilience, and hope, the walk served as a poignant tribute to cancer survivors, caregivers, and individuals impacted by the disease.