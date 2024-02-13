Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Petitioners in Peshawar challenge 8 constituencies' results

INP
February 13, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The battle over alleged election re­sult manipulations in Peshawar reached the Peshawar High Court (PHC), with eight petitioners chal­lenging outcomes in their respective constituencies.

During the proceedings, a bench con­sisting of Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Arshad Ali presided over the hearing. Advocates representing the petitioners contended that while Form 45 results favoured them, discrepan­cies were evident in Form 47, suggest­ing potential manipulation.

Lawyers representing the petition­ers, including prominent political fig­ures like Taimur Jhagra and Mahmood Jan, argued that results initially de­clared in Form 45 (polling station re­sults) were altered in the final Form 47 (constituency-level declaration). They accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of manipulating the fi­nal results.

However, the ECP’s legal counsel ob­jected to the admissibility of the appli­cation, citing constitutional provisions under Article 225 and Section 9 of the Election Act. 

Justice Arshad Ali remarked that their jurisdiction in such cases is lim­ited, and directly ordering the electoral watchdog to recount votes falls outside their purview.

Consequently, the hearing was ad­journed pending responses from the Election Commission till February 15. Notable petitioners include Taimur Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Mahmood Jan, Arbab Jehandad, Muhammad Asim, Ali Zaman, Shahab, and Sajid Nawaz.

