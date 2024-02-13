PFA imposes fine over food adulteration

DG KHAN - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) contin­ued action against food adulterants in DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur, according to the release. A heavy fine was imposed on hotels, milk shops, bakeries where about 50 kg of filthy stuff of flat snacks was destroyed.

As per detail, a fine of over Rs.10,000 was imposed for unhygenic condition in different bakeries of DG Khan.

Similarly, three milk shops in Main Bazaar Alipur, Mohalla Bukhari­wala, were fined worth Rs. 32,000 for selling water mixed milk and there was no record of the sale of milk found on the spot. Rs. 15,000 fine was imposed to distributor unit in Grid Chowk Jatoi for selling bad stuff of the snack.

Rs. 12,000 was fined to the bakery unit in the town of Kot Addu for mix­ing untraceable ingredients in food preparation, storing food items on the ground. A hospital canteen in Ja­toi was fined worth Rs 10,000 for sell­ing substandard cake juice. Further, a well-known restaurant in Jampur was fined worth Rs 30,000 for using adulterated spices in food prepara­tion and selling expired bread.