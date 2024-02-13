Pir Pagara alleges rigging, forfeits two Sindh Assembly seats won by GDA

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) chief Pir Sibghatullah Shah, popularly known as Pir Pagara, announced on Monday the forfeiture of the two Sindh Assembly seats won by the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) – a coalition of political parties in Sindh – in the 2024 general elections, alleging electoral rigging.

Describing the elections as "unfair", Pagara, during a press conference, called for a peaceful protest against the rigging and announced plans for a sit-in on Feb 16 near the Hyderabad Bypass Road.

He alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been unfairly assigned constituencies won by the GDA, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

Pagara recalled an incident a few months ago when he was approached by an individual, whom he referred to as "a friend", to disband his party and offered two to three national and provincial constituencies. “When I refused the offer, citing my loyalty to my party members, I was warned of potential losses in the elections.”

Pagara criticised the allocation of entire constituencies to Asif Ali Zardari, suggesting it was in exchange for his supposed obedience.

Pagara stated that the GDA would stage a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly on the day the session commences.